Mount Alvernia, Winthrop, Salem State

Senior Shout Outs: Mount Alvernia, Winthrop, Salem Condition

Up-to-date: 6:30 AM EDT Apr 23, 2020

Graduation ceremonies may be on maintain — but we are nonetheless providing some deserving seniors a shout out!

Very first, congrats to Isabella Coute from West Roxbury! She’s graduating from Mount Alvernia Large University, exactly where she was in the Countrywide Honor Modern society and captain of the cheerleading squad. Isabella also acquired a math scholarship!

Congrats also to Stephen Hinchion. He’s graduating from Winthrop Higher — and heading to Wentworth Institute in the Drop.

And eventually, congratulations to Adam Parise. He’s graduating from Salem Condition this yr. Adam is from Cambridge and had an internship at the Somerville Times.