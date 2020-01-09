Motorsport on TV: So watch F1, MotoGP, BTCC and more

Loading...

Start your engines … 2020 is full of top-class motorsport action from around the world, and RadioTimes.com helps you see it all.

RadioTimes.com gives you a comprehensive overview of how you can watch motorsport in the UK on TV and which channels and streaming services you need to watch each race live.

Important championships

formula 1

Date: March 15 – November 29 / Life: Sky Sports / Highlights: Channel 4

Lewis Hamilton aims to achieve Michael Schumacher’s impressive record of seven driver world championship titles in 2020.

He faces tough competition from Ferrari’s emerging strength, led by duelists Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen returns with Red Bull, but can he make such a wild impression with Hamilton this year?

Read the comprehensive Formula 1 2020 calendar

Formula 2

Date: March 20 – November 29 / Life: Sky Sports

Formula 3

Date: March 21 – September 27 / Life: Sky Sports

Formula E

Date: November 22 (2019) – July 26 / Life: euro Sport. BT Sport. Youtube. BBC / Highlights: search

12 teams, 24 drivers, 14 races around the world … Formula E makes waves in motorsport.

Jean-Eric Vergne is aiming for a third title in a row, but anything can happen with a negligible difference between cars and a stack of familiar Formula 1 faces in the mix.

Read the comprehensive Formula E 2020 calendar

British Touring Car Championship

Date: March 28 – October 11 / Life: ITV4

MotoGP

Date: March 8 – November 15 / Life: BT Sport / Highlights: search

Marc Marquez dominated the 2019 season with Honda, but he lost none of his competitive advantage in the break before the 2020 season.

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins also finished in the top four in the final standings last year and hope that they can put a lot of pressure on them in the coming season.

Check out the comprehensive MotoGP 2020 calendar

Superbike World Championship

Date: February 28 – October 11 / Life: euro Sport / Highlights: ITV4

Other important events

Indy 500

Date: May 24th / Life: Sky Sports

Isle of Man TT

Date: May 30 – June 12 / Highlights: ITV4

24 hours from Le Mans

Date: 14th June / Life: search