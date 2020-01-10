Motorola's award-winning Smart Safe with wall mount is available for sale

Loading...

The Motorola Smart Safe measures 8.4 inches.

Picture: ITSmart Security, LLC

TL; DR: Protect your valuables with the Motorola Smart Safe with secure wall mount for $ 116.99, a 9% saving.

There are enough horror stories that make you wear a funny looking money belt while traveling. We all did it, right?

But thieves don’t just stay in crowded areas. You can lose your valuables in places that you think are safe – even at home. Sure your Nest Cam catches them red-handed, but they could still run away with something you really care about.

If you want to take matters into your own hands, the Motorola Smart Safe is a great option for everyday things that you still need to access frequently. Think about things like your passport, jewelry, medication, wedding rings and Coachella tickets.

The safe is only 20 cm tall and offers space for almost every budget. You can attach it to any wall and only open it with your smartphone using the remote control. With WiFi function and integrated security monitoring around the clock, real-time security notifications are sent to your device via loud and visual warnings. It is also equipped with everything you would expect from a security device: moisture and odor control system, waterproof keyboard and a backup key for emergency access.

Somehow the underwear drawer that hides your valuables beats, don’t you think?

The Motorola Smart Safe typically costs $ 129 and is available in stores for only $ 116.99 – a 9% saving.

