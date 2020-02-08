Motorola tackles Razr sustainability issues in a video and explanation

After the reborn Motorola Razr seemed to have passed a recent durability test, the company shot back with its own response and test.

The Razr broke after just 27,000 folds from FoldBot, a tool designed to literally fold and unfold devices to test durability. CNET planned to bend the device 100,000 times, a goal well below the record of 120,000 times. The site tested it during a so-called 12-hour live stream, but it was broken when the hinge of the Razr got stuck and the FoldBot could not continue … folding.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epkKHwk4EMg [/ embed]

Motorola responded with a statement and the video below, showing that his own folding machine fully opens and closes the phone. The FoldBot only partially closes the phone before it is opened again.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvUi_-1wHFA [/ embed]

In a statement to Engadget, a Motorola spokesperson noted that the FoldBot “was simply not designed to test our device.”

“Therefore, tests performed with this machine will put unnecessary pressure on the hinge and will not open and close the phone as intended, making the test inaccurate.”

The phone, durable or not, costs around $ 1500.

. [TagsToTranslate] motorola