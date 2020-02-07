Motorola shows its own folding robot to counteract the Razr test

The launch of the Motorola Razr was slightly overshadowed by a test that showed the Android Foldable’s hinge didn’t close properly after only 27,000 folds. On Friday, the company countered that the robot that performed yesterday’s test was not representative of its actual use.

CNET found that after 27,000 folds by a machine, the Razr would not close completely. Resistance occurred and the hinge became “very stiff” after the approximate equivalent of 73 folds a day for a year. This was partially remedied by “bending” the component, but never restored it to its original state.

In a statement (via The Verge), Motorola harps on the SquareTrade FoldBot because it “overloaded the hinge” by “not opening and closing the phone as intended”. During yesterday’s four-hour live stream, the Razr never properly closed with a gap that was always present before the hinge was put back into operation.

The SquareTrade FoldBot was simply not designed to test our device. As a result, the hinge is subjected to excessive stress when testing with this device and the phone cannot be opened and closed as intended, making the test inaccurate. It is important to remember that Razr has been subjected to extensive cycle tests during product development. The CNET test gives no indication of what consumers will experience in practice when using Razr. We fully trust the longevity of Razr.

To counteract this, Motorola shared its collapsible test rig this evening. It is noticeably slower and possibly more representative of actual human use. That said, it could be gentler and less powerful than if an average person closed a flip phone. The company notes that the Razr “can spin for years,” but doesn’t provide a number.

The Lenovo company briefly introduced this device in November. Today’s clip only lasts 26 seconds and is folded 24 times on four Razr devices. In contrast to yesterday’s test, the screen and device are switched on.

