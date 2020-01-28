Motorola really wants to make sure you don't break your expensive new Razr phone

Motorola firmly believes that Razr owners know how to use their new phones.

With the Razr now available for pre-order, the company has posted a number of videos on its YouTube page. From unpacking the phone to highlighting all features, Motorola wants you to not miss a thing.

However, the best thing is a short 42-second video with instructions on how to keep your Razr in top shape. That makes sense when you consider that the phone costs $ 1,500 and will be available in a few weeks.

It’s very obvious why the company has made arrangements before the Razr is released.

Can you say #Foldgate?

Just last year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone, sold for $ 1,980, began taking action against technical reporters who had early access to the phone.

Some accidentally peeled off the protective layer, causing damage to the display. Not only because it already showed itself, but because it looked like a screen protector. In others, the phone was no longer normal after a few days.

Samsung then postponed the start of the fold from April to September. Over the past few months, the company has made several design improvements, including: B. the extension of the upper protective layer, the reinforcement of the hinge area and the inclusion of additional metal layers under the display to strengthen the protection.

So we can’t really blame Motorola for protecting themselves and their customers with the greatest care. But probably mostly myself.

In the video, Motorola points out that the phone has a protective coating. So don’t pull it off. And that you shouldn’t panic if there are bumps on the display as the “screen is made to bend”.

But I really hope this is an unusual problem because it would annoy me. I can only imagine that it is as irritating as air bubbles under your screen protector.

The video also shows some obvious tips on how to wipe it with a damp cloth when wet and avoid sharp objects.

But my personal favorite is: “Close the phone before putting it in your pocket or purse.” If you literally throw your phone in your pocket for over $ 1,000 without folding it up to protect the display, I wonder if you are worth owning this phone.