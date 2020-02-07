Motorola Razr fails the CNET durability test, “breaks” after only 27,000 folds

If you are planning to buy the new Motorola Razr today or even this weekend, you may want to wait. After CNET’s test with the FoldBot, a SquareTrade tool that literally folds and unfolds a device to test durability, the hinge on the Razr already broke after 27,000 folds.

Imagine paying $ 1500 for a phone that may not even last a whole year.

* And now, a moment of silence for those who already did that. *

Judging from the whole experience of CNET, it seems from the start that things were rough. Apparently the plan was to stream a live show of more than 12 hours in an attempt to see if the phone could reach 100,000 folds.

But problems started from the moment the test started, when the FoldBot couldn’t close the phone at all folds. Four hours later, fold and unfold, and the phone would not close at all.

Even after trying to manually release it a little and then put it back in the FoldBot, it still didn’t work. At that time, the CNET team decided to interrupt the entire test and live stream.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epkKHwk4EMg [/ embed]

Do you remember that Motorola uploaded an entire library of videos that explained how you took care of your Razr phone? If only there was a video dedicated to the correct use of the hinge. This whole thing could have been avoided !!

Cub.

To be honest, the Galaxy Fold had its own considerable share of problems before it was even launched – between the breaking of the screen and the phone that broke only standard usage. And although Samsung has released its own video showing that the device can withstand constant folding, it unfortunately could not fold as often as the company claimed.

In October CNET underwent the fold exactly the same test as the Razr using the FoldBot. And although Samsung’s Fold was apparently tested to last 200,000 fold, it only managed to last 120,000.

That is still better than the Motorola Razr.

But as they say: only time will tell.

Do you remember that Motorola uploaded an entire library of videos about how you took care of your Razr phone? Well, they forgot to mention one about the hinge.

. [TagsToTranslate] foldable-displays