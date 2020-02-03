Motorola Razr (2020) first impressions are less than ideal

More foldable smartphones will come in 2020, and the Motorola Razr has finally arrived after a short delay. This week, just before the phone’s shipping date, some first impressions of videos and articles have appeared on the Internet, which unfortunately do not provide a great picture for the device.

In case you missed the announcement in late 2019, the Motorola Razr is a foldable Android smartphone that reflects the look of the classic Razr flip phone that dominated the market over a decade ago. The expensive device, valued at $ 1,500, is available exclusively for Verizon. Motorola / Lenovo, however, praised its build quality.

While reviewers and some consumers get the device in hand, this build quality is easily questioned. So far, the main concern seems to come from the hinge. As mentioned in some videos on Twitter, the hinge of the Razr makes a noticeable creak when opening or closing, which of course is a little worrying.

Android Central’s Nirave has posted a video showing this creaking that Max Weinbach also found on a display rack in a Verizon store.

How’s the performance? The Razr has mid-range specs that don’t feel good on a $ 1,500 smartphone, but apparently the performance isn’t bad. Hayato Huseman thought the performance was mostly okay, but some quirks like the last menu weren’t reassuring. Gaming wasn’t ideal either. Hopefully part of it can be improved with the Android 10 update, since the Razr still runs Android 9 by default.

Do you remember how the Razr also has a tiny battery? Apparently, battery life is poor, as many users feared. In his first impressions, Nirave also found that the Motorola Razr was only charged for about eleven hours, which admittedly took four hours to turn on the screen. Obviously, further testing is needed to determine if this is the usual pattern or if it is just an outlier.

The first impression is not everything with a smartphone, but it has not looked good for the Motorola Razr so far. We hope that we can keep the device in our hands in the not too distant future. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will soon be available, which with its more powerful specifications and the supposedly cheaper price will not help the Razr a bit.

