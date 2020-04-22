Motorola launches smartphone, launches Moto Edge, Edge Plus at $ 999

Motorola

Motorola re-enters the flagship game of the device with the Moto Edge Plus (also called the Moto Edge +), a $ 999 device powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, the 5G service via a Verizon exclusive, a 108MP camera and a two day battery.

The device family includes Edge Plus and Edge, and is designed to bring Motorola back to the premium segment. The Moto brand, now owned by Lenovo, is making inroads with budget, mid-layer devices that deliver solid specifications. This value game continues for Moto, as the Moto Edge Plus costs $ 999 and has simple setup with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Motorola Edge Plus will be available on Verizon from May 14 for $ 41.66 per month for 24 months, or $ 999. New lines with unlimited plans can save up to $ 550 with a device trade.

Edge Plus, not available unlocked, includes Smoky Sangria and Thunder Gray with availability announced at a later date.

In a nutshell, Motorola is aiming for Samsung’s premier beachfront. It’s also a space run by OnePlus, which has just launched its OnePlus Pro 8 and OnePlus 8 brother. The key battleground for these mid-tier brands to attack premium phones is revolving around screens and cameras.

The cool thing about the Moto Edge Plus after unpacking is that it is narrower than the Samsung Galaxy Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro. It feels like you’re having a dense candy bar over your rivals, who have favored a wider base and a flatter profile. It’s generally good to see smartphone makers tweak factors in an advantageous way.

Chris Francica, global product marketing director for Motorola Mobility, said flagships landed after the Moto Razr debuted. Francica said that results from Motorola’s net promoters have improved and the company has set up its camera team in recent years to prepare for the return to premium devices.

“Razr propelled Motorola back into the spotlight, and Moto needed a flagship to reach the next level,” said Francica. The basic point of Moto with the 6.7-inch Edge Plus is that it will provide the fastest 5G speeds in Verizon’s network, it has a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a 5000 mAh battery and a higher end cameras. Like other Moto phones, the Edge Plus will feature a purely Android experience and will include the ability to customize the user interface.

Francica said the camera system is strengthened by Qualcomm’s latest processor, enhancements to various lighting conditions and closer collaboration with software partners such as Arcsoft to refine. Moto Edge Plus features a quad-pixel pixel and a 108MP OIS main camera, 3X high-resolution optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-modern camera.

Moto will add Edge in the summer, with the price to be revealed below.

The Moto Edge Plus is adding a number of tools to customize the experience. With the My UX feature, Moto lets customers choose the gestures they want, choose settings, controls for music, video, and games, and create themes with font, color, and icon shapes.

