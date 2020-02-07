Motorola launches Moto G Stylus for $ 300 and Moto G Power for $ 250

Moto G Stylus (Image: Motorola)

The Moto G-portfolio from Lenovo gets a device that can compete with the Galaxy Note 10 from Samsung, as well as a smartphone that is designed for a long battery life. Both devices cost you less than $ 300.

On Friday, Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power. The two devices are in a portfolio designed to deliver premium functions with affordable prices. Motorola said it has sold 100 million Moto G smartphones worldwide.

The Moto G Stylus of the Motorola duo is interesting because it goes after Samsung’s turf. LG also had the Stylo franchise, which contains a stylus. Samsung’s Galaxy Note is a premium device compared to medium-sized and valuable competitors.

The Moto G Stylus includes Android 10, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 mobile processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage with microSD card up to 512 GB and a 6.4-inch display. The battery is a 4000 mAh cell and can be charged quickly. The Moto G Stylus fits into a slot in the lower right corner of the device.

Moto G Stylus bottom. Stylus is in the right corner. (Image: Motorola)

However, the Moto G Stylus is 4G LTE, but if the price is right, it might not matter. The device also has a triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and a special action camera with 117-degree ultra-wide angle videos and a Macro Vision camera with 5x zoom.

Motorola also includes a Moto Note app to integrate with the stylus. Like other Motorola devices, the company promises a bloat-free software experience.

Moto G Power (Image: Motorola)

The Moto G Power, which also has Android 10, is designed for a three-day battery life with a 5000 mAh battery and a triple camera system with a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide 118-degree lens. Moto G Power has a 6.4-inch display.

The Moto G Stylus is available this spring unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and Amazon for $ 299.99 and will be available at Verizon, T-Mobile’s Metro and Republic Wireless.

Moto G power is available at the same locations for $ 249.99, but additional providers are US Cellular, Consumer Cellular and Xfinity Mobile.