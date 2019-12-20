Motorola gets cold feet, delays $1500 Razr foldable days before launch

Loading...

The new Moto Razr. Motorola

When it is open, you get a 6.2-inch folding screen. Motorola

When it is closed, you get a smaller 2.7-inch screen for notifications and music control. Motorola

The interior screen is large. Motorola

In this Verizon live image, you can see a little wave on the screen.

The exhibition in real life. Still a bit wavy.

There is a Retro Razr mode, which emulates the old Razr operating system and keyboard.

Here is the selfie mode, which the main camera actually uses, because it is a foldable phone.

The front screen in music mode.

Inside. You can see that the navigation bar is huge, since it must be a rectangle and avoid the lower curve on the screen. Verizon

The bottom has a USB-C port and a speaker grill. Motorola

When open, the chinless part of the phone is 6.9 mm thick. Motorola

A Motorola 2018 patent that shows the screen inside a folded phone. Notice how the screen is a large loop and not a hard fold.

There is room for the screen inside the phone because the hinge mechanism (502 and 506) lives on the left and right side of the screen, instead of behind.

Motorola's official shot of the closed screen. It is a loop!

When it opens, the screen supports turning in its place.

All flattened

You can see how that translates into a real design here. The hinge mechanism is next to, not behind, the screen, so it protrudes slightly from the body of the phone.

The back of the phone also looks very simple, since it is an empty case that holds the screen.

The photos of Moto Razr of the FCC. Even in third-party images, this phone has no screen fold. Be sure to zoom in!

Another picture of the pristine screen.

A photo of the back.

The $ 1500 foldable Moto Razr was announced in November and quickly became one of the most striking and most talked about smartphones in recent memory. Motorola combined the nostalgic design of one of the most iconic cover phones with the new era folding screen technology and a new hinge design that didn't wrinkle the screen. Frankly, he seemed like a true winner.

But now, six days before pre-orders began, Motorola has suddenly delayed the device. The Verge has a copy of Motorola's statement, which says:

Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola razr has received enthusiasm and unparalleled interest from consumers. Demand has been high and, as a result, has quickly exceeded supply predictions.

Motorola has decided to adjust the presale and launch time of razr to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the right amount and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to reason at launch.

We do not anticipate a significant change in our original availability timeline.

Advance orders for the new Razr were supposed to begin on December 26, with an official launch date of January 9, 2020. Motorola says the delay will not be "significant," but now there is no official release date. It is hard to imagine how a "negligible" delay would help the company with stock problems. Normally companies are fine with popular products that sell out.

Between the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and Moto Razr, we are now three by three with delays in folding smartphones. All other companies trying to build these folding devices have had significant manufacturing and durability problems. Samsung sent the Galaxy Fold to the reviewers and, after disastrous early impressions and several dead screens, was forced to delay the launch and spent the next five months reworking the device. In the wake of the Galaxy Fold delays and the US export ban. In the US, the Huawei Mate X was also delayed five months and the initial design was modified. Motorola does not come out and says it has trouble manufacturing the new Razr, but given all the problems everyone else has had, it is hard not to draw that conclusion from this delay.

As we said, there is no longer a release date or an advance order date for the Moto Razr, so we will keep you informed.

Motorola listing image