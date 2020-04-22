Motorola aims to take on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra with its Edge +

It took several years, but Motorola finally returned to the flagship.

On Wednesday, the company announced the Motorola Edge + complete with a nearly bezel-less display and a 108-megapixel camera sensor. (Get the Galaxy S20 Ultra!)

Available May 14, the device will set you back $ 999 and exclusively on Verizon.

As far as specs go, the Edge + has some noteworthy features – such as a headphone jack – but most of the company’s focus is on its display.

Edge + sports a 6.7-inch FHD + OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + certification. But particularly interesting is that it uses Motorola’s “Endless Edge” technology. Essentially, the panel wraps 90 degrees around both sides of the phone to give it the illusion that it is below the bezel.

Having recently reviewed the OnePlus 8 Pro though, I was somewhat triggered at first. That phone has a similar display of edges and I can’t help but think about the accidental things I tapped when holding it with one hand.

The “Endless Edge” display.

You can turn off those edges to prevent accidental triggering of apps.

Fortunately, you are able to customize all the different ways you want to actually use the edges in Motorola’s Edge Touch software.

For starters, you can turn it off completely to prevent accidental triggering of apps. And, you can customize how you interact with edges, such as swiping up or down to see recent apps or shortcuts.

When your phone is on the table or even on the charger, you can also set the sides to light up for specific notifications such as incoming phone calls, battery status, and more.

If you use the phone for gaming, you will also have the ability to add two additional touchscreen buttons at the top edge of the screen when the phone is in landscape orientation.

At the back is a triple-camera module that houses a 108-megapixel main camera sensor (f / 1.8), a 117-degree 16-megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2), and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (f / 2.4) with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the 25-megapixels of the front camera.

Truly, excited to try the 108-megapixel camera.

In terms of features, you can now use night mode on both rear and selfie cameras, add bokeh to videos, and record at 6K at 30 frames per second.

While the phone is literally named after this “standout feature,” I’m especially interested to see how Edge + is set up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which costs $ 400 more and also packs a 108-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, Edge + has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor running Android 10. It also has support for 5G connectivity and, seeing how it’s available on Verizon, offers both sub-6 and mmWave 5G capabilities.

Edge + is only offered in a 256GB storage configuration, but you can expand that to the available microSD card slot up to 1TB.

As for battery life, the Edge + comes with a declining 5,000mAh battery and includes Motorola’s 18W TurboPower adapter. The phone also supports both wireless charging (15W) and reverse power share (5W) to charge other devices.

You can opt for the very attractive Smoky Sangria color.

Oh, there’s Thunder Gray too.

If the Edge + is a bit too much for your taste (and wallet), you can expect the Motorola Edge to be available next summer.

It features a 6.7-inch Endless Edge display, a Snapdragon 765 processor (with 5G connection), and a 4,500mAh battery. Behind it is a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

While we don’t know the pricing for that model yet, it’s clear that, based on the specs, this will be the cheaper alternative to Edge +.

As Edge + goes, we’ll put it to the test to see if it’s really a flagship worth investing in. Be sure to check back for a full review, soon.

