Moto G Stylus, Power becomes official as Motorola drops the numbers

Motorola’s Moto G range was the company’s most successful and has recently been sold over 100 million times. Today Motorola announces another set of Moto G smartphones, this time without the associated numbers and the Moto G stylus.

The Moto G series shows the numbers

We are currently eight generations in the Moto G series and Motorola has decided to take a break from the numerical naming scheme. Instead of calling this 2020 collection Moto G8, like the first generation in 2013, it was only called Moto G.

From this next generation there is the Moto G Stylus and also the Moto G Power.

Moto G Stylus and G Power replace the G7 and G7 Power

Spare parts for the Moto G7 series, the Moto G stylus and G Power have a lot in common. Both offer 6.4-inch FHD + single-hole displays for a 16 megapixel camera. This replaces the notch of the previous year’s models. A Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB RAM and Android 10 are in the delivery state under the hood.

The Moto G Stylus and Power’s design brings glossy plastic with no wireless charging or NFC underneath, but there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and a water-repellent design. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor.

Moto G stylus

How are these phones different? Starting with the Moto G stylus, it’s right there in the name. A stylus is integrated into the phone, which corresponds to the style of the LG Stylo 5. It’s not as powerful as the pen in the Samsung Note range, but it does offer some useful features. There is a pop-up menu with app shortcuts, as well as a new app called Moto Note that will automatically appear when the pen is removed from the silo. The stylus also has 128 GB of storage.

The Moto G stylus costs $ 299.

Moto G Power

As for the Moto G Power, the attraction of this device is the battery. Instead of the 4,000 mAh battery from the stylus, the power jumps to 5,000 mAh. Motorola takes 3.5 days from a single charge with this battery. There is also 64 GB of storage space available.

The Moto G Power costs $ 249.

There is another big difference between these two phones. The Moto G Stylus offers a 48 megapixel primary camera with night vision mode. There is also a special “action camera” with an ultra wide-angle lens and a macro lens that focuses on subjects that are only two centimeters away. The G Power has the same two secondary sensors, but a primary one with 16 MP.

Both devices will be available from Amazon, B&H and other retailers this spring. By the way, they are also using USB-C this time.

