Moto G Stylus gives budget-conscious note-makers a good choice

Motorola is becoming known for its budget phones that are not specifiable, and the now-available Moto G Stylus is no exception. In fact, the Moto G Stylus, in addition to LG’s Stylo 5, might end up thinning out Samsung’s Galaxy Note franchise, with just under $ 300 worth of features for those of you who like to use a styling.

Confessional: I am a loyal Samsung Galaxy Note customer and have had one in the last three smartphone cycles. I like the finish, always have a reporter’s notebook on hand and an easy way to write things down. Samsung’s S Pen is a nice plus, but premium specs are also a draw. What’s not better is a price that starts at $ 950.

Needless to say, the Moto G Stylus, launched in February, was attractive because it was $ 29.99 and had two key advantages that the Galaxy Note has: an SD card expansion option and an integrated toolbar style. note taking automatically. Check out Android 10, the hassle-free software approach, a decent photo camera and a 4000mAh battery, the Moto G Stylus is worth considering as a small business, consumer, and enterprise device for field workers.

The mid-range and budget of the smartphone market is the most interesting and growing more and more in the middle of a rocky economic climate.

Sure, the trim and trim of the Moto G Stylus aren’t as premium as the Note 10, but every time I had a pineapple I quickly remembered that the device was priced at $ 299.99. In other words, the Moto G Stylus is the perfect match for the price and features you need. The most significant problem I had was that the style was a bit rudimentary and difficult to remove. The style of the Moto G Stylus is not Samsung S Pen, but in most cases it should not be.

It’s unclear if the discounted Moto G Stylus, LG Stylo and Samsung Galaxy Notes will bring the style to the masses, but the category is charging more price points. If the style will be a true companion to the smartphone, we will need more devices like the Moto G Stylus.

Summary: The Moto G Stylus is worth a look for anyone who thinks of a Samsung Galaxy Note but doesn’t want to spend on cash. There is also an argument to be said that the Moto G Stylus could be a secondary device. What is needed is a mid-level entry in the style category. Matthew Miller noted that LG’s $ 900 and $ 90 V90 can be a style contestant when paired with Ink Bamboo Style.

What I liked most about the Moto G Stylus:

The Moto G Stylus performed well and the emerging note-taking applications were a familiar workflow

For the price, the Moto G Stylus 48MP triple camera system worked well

512 GB SD card expansion option with 128 GB of built-in storage

A free version of Android 10

The 4000mAh battery size was wide

The 6.4-inch screen was large enough to feel small, and the screen was easily read in daylight; the resolution is HD + (2300 x 1080) with 339ppi

The design was solid for a budget device with aluminum body and weight of 192g; The Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack are also helpful

What I didn’t like *:

Sometimes it was difficult to get the phone out of the phone

The fingerprint reader was hard to reach on the back

4 GB of memory may not be enough, but there is a downside to keeping the price

4G LTE capable, but future 5G testing must be considered. Next year’s version may be 5G

* Everything I didn’t like was outweighed by the rate.