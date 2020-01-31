Moto G has sold 100 million units since 2013

The Moto G-series from Motorola already proved in 2013 that cheap Android phones have no business. Now, 7 years later, the 8th generation of this device is on the market. This week, Motorola tacitly announced that it has sold 100 million Moto G devices to date.

The Moto G line has evolved a lot since its first generation, but its core value has remained the same. Moto G stands for an affordable Android smartphone that does not miss out on the experience to get an affordable price. This also applies to other manufacturers who have copied some of Motorola’s efforts.

For the most part, the Moto G-series has been praised year after year by critics as the best phone in its price range, which no doubt helped to reach this milestone of 100 million. 100 million is, of course, a number that some flagships reach in just one year, but it’s still an impressive achievement for Moto. After all, the market for affordable smartphones is much more competitive compared to flagships.

To celebrate this milestone, Motorola offers a number of offers in its online shop. The entire Moto G7 series is discounted with the purchase of a, you get a free quote for some who net an earlier generation for free. Our colleagues at 9to5Toys have summarized a few other Moto G deals.

