Motion City Soundtrack ring in 2020 with a first show in three years

Motion City Soundtrack made his triumphant return on stage last night. The group hadn't played concerts since 2016. Now, on New Years Eve in Chicago, IL, they rocked the House of Blues.

Motion City Soundtrack kept the audience in awe of a multitude of fan favorites and rang in 2020 with a roar. Check out the setlist and some videos below.

Before the return, Motion City Soundtrack posted the hype image below, reminding fans to get tickets as long as they can.

Motion City Soundtrack rang in the New Year with a 21-song setlist that included hits such as "Everything is Alright" and "My Favorite Accident". Discover the complete set according to Setlist.fm below.

Motion City Soundtrack NYE Song List

Attractive today Everything is fine Perfect teeth His words destroyed my planet Disappear (countdown to the new year) Together we will celebrate the New Year ” Open the door better " "Worker bee" "Broken Heart" "My favorite accident" "It must have been you" "When" you are "around" "Make Out Kids" "Time has become fragile" "Last night" An ordinary lifeless (need a little help) " "Even if it kills me It’s for real Hold me down

Bis:

L.G FAUD The future scares me

Motion City Soundtrack sounded great after so many years. They tore each song tightly and concisely, with lots of songs from the crowd. Check out some videos from the return below.

It seems like a good way to celebrate the new decade. Motion City Soundtrack announced a series of tour dates in June.

Currently, the main support consists of The Sidekicks, Mat kerekes (citizen), Mom Jeans, White Reaper and Treaty of Paris. The four acts will follow one another throughout the dates, playing approximately 4 to 7 shows each. With the exception of the Treaty of Paris, which only performed at the New Year's spectacle.

Tickets for the shows are there, but be careful because lots of dates are already sold out. A full list of dates and artists is below. Find out why Motion City Soundtrack doesn't call it a return here.

Appointment

02/01 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues ^

03/01 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall ^

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater ^

06/01 – Boston, MA. – House of Blues ^

07/01 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater ^

08/01 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

10/01 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

12/01 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore #

01/14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater #

01/15 – Orlando, Florida – House of Blues #

01/16 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom #

01/18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

01/20 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall%

01/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren%

01/23 – Anaheim, California – House Of Blues%

01/24 – Los Angeles, California – The Novo%

01/25 – Berkeley, California – UC Theater%

01/27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater%

01/28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater%

02/14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave +

02/15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore +

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore +

02/17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore +

23/05 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Slam Dunk Festival North

05/24 – Hatfield, United Kingdom – Slam Dunk Festival South

^ The acolytes

# Mat Kerekes

% Mom Jeans

+ White reaper

Did the Motion City soundtrack sound like a bright new year? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

