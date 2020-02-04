Motherwell Boss confirms former Celtic Striker training with Steelmen

TONY WATT is back in Scotland after his short stay at CSKA Sofia, who ended for family reasons.

The former Celtic striker is now training with Motherwell, Stephen Robinson has confirmed. However, the Motherwell manager quickly pointed out that there was nothing in a deal right now.

The striker is local and keeps his condition up to date while Motherwell takes care of the player.

“Tony is a local boy, a very good football player,” Robinson told RecordSport. “We have just let him come in to train with us, use our facilities, without anyone really wanting anything at this stage.”

Tony is a good boy, but he has found a permanent home where he has been hard to find since he left Celtic.

We all remember him for that famous night against Barcelona, ​​but in the time he was doing that, the player went to eight different clubs. Two in Scotland with Hearts and St Johnstone.

Can Motherwell offer the striker a good home and is Robinson the man to get the best out of Tony? It remains to be seen whether he gets a deal.

Celtic faces Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday night and the former Celtic player may just be present.