Mothercare Reduces Prices Again in Massive "Everything Must Go" Sale

Loading...

published:

11:08

Update:

11:09

Friday December 27, 2019

Mothercare further reduced its prices during its massive fence sale.

Buyers can get up to 80% off strollers and strollers as part of the "Everything Must Go" sale at stores.

Buyers can get up to 80% off strollers and strollers as part of the "Everything Must Go" sale at stores.

The store also organizes a half-price sale on furniture when you buy three or more items.

The retailer launched a massive sale earlier this month after announcing that it would permanently close the doors of its 79 stores, leaving more than 2,800 of its employees unemployed.

Some of its offerings include the classic Diono Quantum stroller, which now costs £ 125 compared to £ 629, the Dinon Traverze stroller now at £ 74.99 compared to £ 249.99 and the Cybex Easytwist stroller now available at 69.99 £ versus £ 334.95.

Stock is limited and there is no guarantee that your local branch will have the items you are looking for in the store, so it is worth calling ahead. Mothercare said all online orders are still being processed and delivered, but it is possible that this service will stop if things get worse for the chain.

He also stopped accepting gift cards.