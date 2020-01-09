Loading...

FORT WORTH, Texas – The mother of a Texas woman who was shot dead by a police officer died in the house where her daughter was killed, a family lawyer said.

Yolanda Carr died Thursday morning at the Fort Worth home, where a city officer shot her daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, in October, according to attorney Lee Merritt. The cause of Carr’s death was not immediately known, but she had had treatment for congestive heart failure, he said.

28-year-old Jefferson had recently moved to her mother’s house to look after her when officer Aaron Dean shot her through a window. Carr was hospitalized when her daughter was murdered and had since missed a “critical” caregiver, Merritt said.

“They staggered from one tragedy to the next,” said Merritt of the family.

Dean, now 35, shot Jefferson through a back window after responding to an early-morning call about an open front door. On camera images of the body of the call, he cannot be heard as a police officer before he shoots into the house. He resigned in the days after the shooting and is charged with murder.

The corresponding press