Mother, daughter arrested on drug charges in Onslow County

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A mother and daughter have been arrested on drug charges following the end of a joint investigation between the Onslow County Sheriff office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

On 7 February, the Office Drug Enforcement Unit of Onslow County Sheriff, together with Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), carried out a search warrant in a residence on Freeman Road in Swansboro.

The investigation began after countless complaints from citizens were received that heroin was being spread from the house.

Drug Enforcement Unit investigators conducted an undercover operation where heroin was purchased from a suspect living at the Freeman Road address.

After the operation was completed, the search warrant was issued, resulting in the seizure of another 2.5 grams of heroin, along with various paraphernalia and packaging materials.

The 23-year-old Breanna Ray Warren appeared to have four outstanding warrants.

The warrants were for not appearing in court in previous criminal cases.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, she was arrested and accused of the following:

Four-count possession of crimes with the intention of producing / selling / distributing heroin

Collate two counts of crime to sell / deliver heroin

Two crime counts maintain a home to sell / deliver a controlled substance

Four counts crime possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana

Four counts are not displayed

Breanna was sent to the Onslow County detention center with a $ 54,000 deposit.

The 43-year-old Brenda Lee Warren was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of criminal possession with the intention of producing / selling / delivering heroin

Conspiring to commit crime to sell / deliver heroin

Crime maintains a home to sell / deliver a regulated substance

Two counts drug ownership of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana

Brenda was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $ 20,000 bond.