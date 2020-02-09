Mother connects with the receiver of her daughter’s heart

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – February is ‘Heart Month’ and brings people aware of the consequences of heart disease and the steps you need to take to help your heart. The American Heart Association has year-round benefits throughout the country, and one of them was in Charleston, West Virginia.

More than 200 people gathered at the Charleston Heart Ball 2020. From doctors to West Virginians every day, everyone was there to support the American Heart Association. People shared inspiring stories and talked about how heart disease affected them and their families.

One of the most unique and amazing stories of the night was the story of Alecia King and Alicia Petry. Seven years ago, Alicia Petry was 8 months pregnant and suddenly had a cardiac arrest. Doctors had to make an emergency c-section because she was lying flat and had no heartbeat. She then went into a coma for 2 months. When she finally woke up, she was finally able to meet her son for the first time.

“When I saw him, I just remembered that I was crying so hard, and I said to my mother:” I am a mom! “-Alicia Petry

However, Alicia’s struggle with her heart was not over. Doctors told her that she needed a heart transplant to live. That’s when Alecia King came into the picture. Alecia lost her daughter, Winter, when Winter was only 18 years old.





Alecia knew she wanted her daughter’s heart to go to someone who needed it. But she also wanted it to go to a girl and someone she thought would represent her daughter. King added, “I may have physically lost my daughter, and I know I will see her again, but she meets what my daughter would have loved and wanted.”

Alicia’s son is now 7 years old and is called Easton. Both Alicia and Alecia say that having the same name is destiny, and Alecia regards Alicia as her ‘heart baby’. They now have a special bond forever and regard each other as family.