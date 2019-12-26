Loading...

Mother, children killed on Christmas day murder-suicide identified

Updated: 2:33 PM EST December 26, 2019

A mother and her two young children are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot on Christmas Day in an apparent murder-suicide.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Thursday identified the deceased as Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, and her children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 18 months.

"Yesterday the indescribable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths," Rollins said.

The victims were found Wednesday afternoon at the Renaissance Park Garage, near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Rollins said he was assigning an experienced investigator to the case and offering a victim advocate to support surviving family members.

"Although we remain in the early stages of our investigation, the evidence collected so far suggests that these deaths, which occurred between approximately 1:25 and 1:35 pm yesterday, were probably a double murder-suicide," Rollins said. . said.

