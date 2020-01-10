Mother arrested, charged with death of 2-year-old girl, says DA

Loading...

The mother of a 2-year-old girl, Whitman, who died late last month, has been arrested and charged in connection with the toddler’s death, said Plymouth district attorney Timothy Cruz’s office. Officials said Whitman police received a 911 call on December 28 to report a 2-year-old girl who did not answer in an apartment at 863 Washington Street “There was a lot of crying and just a lot of agitation, “said a neighbor. Lyric Farrell was initially taken to Brockton Hospital, but was later transported to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition, officials said. The public prosecutor’s office said that Lyric was declared brain dead on December 30 and was removed from the survival system the next day. The girl’s mother, Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was arrested on Thursday and charged with recklessly endangering a child. She was ordered detained without bail pending prosecution on Friday morning. The state office of the chief medical examiner has conducted an autopsy and will determine the manner and cause of the child’s death. In a statement, DCF said it was investigating Lyric’s death in collaboration with law enforcement. Sources have told 5 Investigations that first responders found her unconscious on a sofa and wrapped in a blanket Sources say Lyric suffered head trauma and bruising at various stages of healing. . Case documents show that a doctor at Boston Children’s Hospital reported a subdural hemorrhage and investigators observed stripes on Lyric’s face, neck, torso and back. Leonard showed investigators two videos on his cell phone, “she said, depicting Lyric hurting himself and strange behavior,” state police wrote in a report. Investigators also said they had recovered a video of the child in extreme distress, unable to move or eat. The document says the videos were a factor in the decision to arrest him. “Shaniqua Leonard was aware and was consciously unaware of a substantial and unjustifiable risk as evidenced by the videos obtained from her mobile phone,” the state police wrote. “The evidence shows that Lyric suffered a significant head injury and that his conditioning worsened between (December 26) and (December 28) when she finally stopped breathing, before Shaniqua Leonard tried to get medical care for her. ” Lyric’s grandmother told NewsCenter 5 that the 2-year-old had been in foster care for much of his life. Lyric was the last in a large family of children to return to their mother five weeks ago, she said.

Alyssa Stone / The company

Shaniqua Leonard, left, is hiding during an indictment at the Brockton District Court on January 9, 2020.

