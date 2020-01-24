Mother accused the death of Calgary baby found in dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Currently, the evidence supports that we have the two allegations,” he said Thursday.

“We are definitely working with the public prosecutor to determine whether charges will be changed to murder.”

Autopsy results showed that the girl had only been breathing at a certain point after her birth.

Police said they had arrested after watching TV video at a short distance and compared the photos to a high-tech image of the mother and child made by DNA phenotyping – a process that can predict physical appearance and origin .

It was the first time that the Calgary police used the technology.

The phenotype and physical characteristics of the mother are close, Schiavetta said.

“We went back and watched for hundreds of hours of CCTV surveillance and eventually found a woman who appeared to be in medical need and also bought items that would be consistent after the birth of a child,” he said.

“There was another individual with her. We think the person in the video was her friend at the time. “

Schiavetta said the police are still trying to identify the deceased baby’s father through a DNA elimination process. It is up to the Crown to determine whether someone else is being charged.

He said the arrest is a relief for many people in the city.

“This is a matter that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of not just researchers, but the larger community,” said Schiavetta.

“Although details about motive and intention will unfold as part of the legal process, we hope that this provides a certain degree of closure for all involved.”

Albright returns to court on February 21.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020

