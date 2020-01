Loading...

Mother accused of death of 2-year-old child

Updated: 5:20 a.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

BROCKTON TO DEFINE THE SCENE. HELLO. JOSH: THAT THE ARREST OF WHITMAN MOTHER RAISES A NEW QUESTION IN THIS CASE. SHANIQUA LEONARD IS LOADED WITH AN UNPREDICTABLE DANGER OF A CHILD. HIS OWN CHILD. HIS DAUGHTER, FARRELL LYRIQUE, 2 YEARS OLD, WAS FOUND UNCONSCIOUS AND PACKED IN A BLANKET ON A SOFA IN HIS HOUSE WHITMAN LAST MONTH. THE TODDLER DEATH TWO DAYS LATER AT BOSTON’S CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. ACCORDING TO THE TRIBUNAL DOCUMENTS, SHE HAD AN NON-ACCIDENTAL HEAD TRAUMA AND FRESH SCRATCHES WERE OBSERVED ON HER FACE, NECK, TORSO AND BACK. LEONARD SAID RECOGNITION TO THE INVESTIGATORS THE LITTLE ONE REMEMBER TOO MUCH HARM, BY BREAKING HIS OWN HEAD AND DRAWING HIS OWN HAIR. BUT THE STATE POLICE SAYS WHEN THERE IS A VIDEO OF THIS, THEY ALSO FOUND A VIDEO ON LÉRICARD DE LYRIC’S PHONE IN EXTREME DISTRESS, IMPOSSIBLE TO MOVE OR EAT. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THAT THE CHILD HAD A SERIOUS INJURY TO THE HEAD OF THE DAYS DAY BEFORE THEIR DEATH AND THAT HIS MOTHER DID NOT HELP. WE

Mother accused of death of 2-year-old child

Updated: 5:20 a.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

A woman faces charges for the death of her 2-year-old daughter in Whitman.

A woman faces charges for the death of her 2-year-old daughter in Whitman.

.