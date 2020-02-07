Motel 6 owes 2,000 guests names for ICE

Nearly 2,000 guests at Blackstone Group Inc.’s Motel 6 are willing to pay out money compared to the hotel chain for sharing their name with federal immigration officers.

Lawyers on both sides of the case urged a federal judge in Phoenix to sign the deal on Friday, more than a year after he raised concerns that many guests would be difficult to find or unwilling to claim compensation. In a filing last month that included an overview of claims submitted by guests, the lawyers argued that the agreement was reasonable and reasonable.

Motel 6 Operating LP agreed in June to pay up to $ 10 million to settle claims that some of its locations in Arizona and Washington State volunteered to provide guest information, particularly those with a Latin-sounding name or Mexican ID Immigration and Customs passed through enforcement agents.

The agreement, which allowed the agents to enter motel rooms in the middle of the night, first came to light in 2017 when the Trump administration tightened crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The government has not disclosed how many people ICE contacted in the published guest logs.

“Motel 6 fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and takes full responsibility for ensuring that both the victims are compensated and the necessary steps are taken to protect the privacy of our guests,” says a statement by the company.

Senior US District Judge David G. Campbell accepted the settlement application at the hearing on Friday for advice.

The vast majority of guests who have made claims but have had to suffer nothing other than to reveal their names are entitled to $ 75 under the settlement. A smaller number of people questioned, detained, or selected for deportation because the ICE chain gave its name are eligible for up to $ 200,000.

Based on 2,061 total claims – including 85 denied and 43 defective and still pending – the lawyers informed the judge that the final payout to guests could only be $ 1.9 million or $ 5.5 million.

Read more: Motel 6 with ICE planned to deport immigrants, the guests claim

Motel 6 will receive a $ 1.5 million refund for the remaining settlement money. The remaining $ 10 million will go to nonprofits that provide legal assistance to Latino residents in the United States.

The company settled a similar Washington state lawsuit last year for $ 12 million. The chain has agreed not to disclose guest information to law enforcement agencies, including ICE, without a warrant or subpoena unless someone is in immediate danger.

Motel 6’s chief executive officer left the company shortly after the chain’s volunteer collaboration with ICE became known.

The cases are Unknown Party v. Motel 6, 2: 18-cv-00242, U.S. District Court, Arizona (Phoenix) District.

