Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with a 37-20 win vs. Packers | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Niners won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch and went 4-12 last season after Garoppolo went down in week 3 with a season-dependent knee injury.

Now San Francisco is one of the two teams remaining after delivering a second thorough beat of the season to Rodgers and the Packers (14-4). The 49ers are the third team to reach the Super Bowl one year after winning four or fewer games and joining Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, the prize for last year’s rough season as the number 2 overall choice, helped set the tone when he ended Green Bay’s second ride of the game with a bag of 13 meters Rodgers.

Mostert, a former special team, did much of the rest in a remarkable story for a savior who was cut seven times and only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But this year he became an important part of the NFC top team and led the Niners with 772 yards rushing in the regular season and delivering a performance for the ages in the NFC title game.

He had the second most yards in a play-off game to Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry for at least four TDs and 200 yards in a play-off game.

He started when he burst 36 yards during a third and eighth kick to open the score on San Francisco’s second drive and continued to break long runs behind impressive blockages.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and had 160 yards in half, making him the only player in NFL history to hurry for at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff competition.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers could not match that performance, as they were overwhelmed for the second time this season by the dominant front of San Francisco.

Rodgers had a career-low 3.15 meter per attempt in a loss of 37-8 here in November and was not much better in the first half of the rematch.

He lost a snap from the middle to end the only promising drive in half from Green Bay, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in half and did not convert his first third of the season against the Niners until he connected to a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones during the opening ride of the second quarter for his first third-down conversion in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers covered that ride with a 9-meter TD pass to Jones, but the game got too far out of hand at the time.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up passing 326 yards, but it wasn’t nearly enough because the Packers lost the NFC title match for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

QUIET DAY

The Niners asked very little from Garoppolo, who only took eight paces thanks to the large running game and the crooked score. He went 24 minutes playing time between his sixth and seventh steps and finished with six completions for 77 yards.

VAVE FAVRE

Rodger’s two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career, breaking Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven straight playoff games with at least two TD throws, one shy of Joe Flacco’s record.

INJURIES

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after damaging his chest muscle in the first half. … CB Jaire Alexander left in the second half with a thumb injury.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

NEXT ONE

49ers: The team’s seventh appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on February 2.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press