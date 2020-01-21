Charlie Tahan joins the FBI: Most Wanted as Doug Timmins for episode 3 of season 1. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect.com / Admedia

Doug Timmins is the FBI: Most Wanted Refugee tonight. The team’s job is to track him down and find out exactly what he’s up to during the FBI spinoff on January 21.

It seems to be an intense new episode of the series, in which a young man is traumatized by a mass shoot that he survives. As a result, he is radicalized and turns into an anti-government terrorist who needs to be stopped.

There seems to be a revenge motive for Doug Timmins’ character, and the Fugitive Task Force needs to figure out what the endgame is before it’s too late.

This will also be the first time the series deals with a younger refugee, with Henry Thomas first playing a doctor and Denise Tyson the mother of a detained man in the first two episodes.

Who is playing Doug Timmins on FBI: Most Wanted?

Actor Charlie Cahan will be the main guest of the new episode. He appears to be an impressive personality for the FBI: Most Wanted to deal with, even when he’s younger.

Cahan quickly made a name for himself on television shows. He played Wyatt Langmore in Ozark, he appeared as Dean Merrill in Castle Rock, he was Ben Burke in Wayward Pines and he was also Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow) in Gotham.

Cahan also played some memorable roles when he was younger, including Sam St. Cloud in the Zac Efron film Charlie St. Cloud. He also appeared in I Am Legend as Ethan, as the voice of Victor Frankenstein in Frankenweenie and in several other smaller roles.

A lot of social media buzz also came out when he played Josh in the movie Super Dark Times.

Expect to see more of Charlie Cahan in future projects, but for now, listen to the January 21 FBI episode: Most Wanted to see what he can do with Doug Timmins’ troubled character.

Executive producer Dick Wolf has already confirmed that a crossover event from FBI and FBI: Most Wanted will take place shortly. That should lead to another exciting refugee that the two shows have to deal with.

FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS on Tuesday night at 10 / 9c.