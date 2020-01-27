Most schools are happy that the district is paying for the student materials, NCSD says

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Natrona County School District has decided to allocate $ 45 per student to schools this year to meet school costs.

While the new directive allows legal guardians to continue to purchase supplies for their children, parents and legal guardians do not have to pay for supplies or tuition fees for their children.

When they decided to put the policy into effect, the district said they would monitor how things were going throughout the school year.

Mike Jennings, Executive Director of Human Services & District Services, told the NCSD Board of Trustees Budget Committee on Monday, January 27, that schools were asked to provide feedback on what they thought of the new guidelines.

Jennings said 18 school teams responded. About half of these teams said the new directive was working smoothly.

Others noted some concerns, e.g. B. a lack of space to store all supplies. Jennings said this was feedback received from some middle school teams.

He said some of these teams asked if the district could change their purchasing practices so that they didn’t have to order all of the supplies at once.

Another feedback asked the district what would happen if a student moved from one school to another.

“‘When a student moves from one school to another, do they get some accessories?'” Jennings asked.

He said it was up to each school team and school principal to decide what to do in such a case. However, he said that it made sense to send the student new deliveries when they were handed over.

Other questions concerned questions about what is considered school material. For example, some schools have asked whether snacks are considered school material for students or not.

Another feedback the district received was that some teachers did not provide complete school supplies lists at the beginning of the year.

Jennings said some teams said that the $ 45 per student allotment “seems a little difficult”.

Some primary school teams indicated that storing supplies over the summer brought some obstacles to trying to clean them up.

Jennings said the district had received no positive or negative feedback at the high school level.

He added that raw data would be sent to the members of the Committee on Budgets when the district received the questions about the school supplies directive that they should take into account.

According to Jennings, the feedback will help the district improve policies and clear up confusion points.

NCSD Board of Trustees Treasurer Ray Catellier requested that clarifying information be sent to parents and guardians to help them understand the guidelines.

Jennings said this is something the district will do.