Most optimistic buyers of a first home are in Alberta

The first buyers of a home in Alberta are more optimistic than other Canadians, which is now a good time to buy a home, according to the latest BMO survey.

More than 50 percent of the Albertans surveyed now agree that it’s time to buy, compared to 40 percent at the national level.

In the West, 42 percent of respondents said the time to buy is now, while only a third of Ontario’s potential buyers believe this is the right time and fewer than 40 percent of the first Quebec buyers believe the current market buyers.

When it comes to being able to afford a home, first buyers are willing to stretch out their wallets:

Almost one in seven buyers of a first home plans to buy a home that exceeds 30 percent of their income.

Almost 40 percent of the first buyers are willing to make sacrifices in other parts of their lives to buy a more expensive house.

First-time buyers are also optimistic when it comes to the Federal Government’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive. Of the respondents, 86 percent believe the incentive will be useful to achieve their home ownership goals.

Older millennials (in their thirties) are one of the groups that find the new incentive very useful (50 percent).

“Although starters who first buy from home believe that market conditions are good for buyers, it is important to ensure that costs are sustainable,” said Hassan Pirnia, chief, personal loans and home financing products, BMO Bank of Montreal. “What we recommend is to come in and talk to a mortgage specialist to come up with a plan that will allow the buyer to comfortably pay a house and help them understand the criteria to qualify for the new incentive “