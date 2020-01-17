Lidar sensors reflect laser light from surrounding objects and thus create a three-dimensional “point cloud”. The first modern three-dimensional lidar was developed for the DARPA Grand Challenge 2005, a central competition for self-driving cars. Many experts still see Lidar as a key technology for self-driving cars.

This original 2005 lidar, made by a company called Velodyne, contained a vertical array of 64 lasers that rotated 360 degrees. Each laser had to be carefully aligned with a corresponding detector. This complexity contributed to prices of up to $ 75,000. High-end lidars still cost tens of thousands of dollars today.

There are now dozens of startups trying to build cheaper lidar. Many of them are trying to cut costs by using a single laser beam that is scanned in a two-dimensional pattern.

However, other lidar companies are going in the other direction: they build lidars with thousands of lasers. A company called Sense sells a lidar with 11,000 lasers for around $ 3,000 each. Another company called Ibeo is working on a lidar with more than 10,000 lasers.

To put it bluntly, Ibeo’s new lidar is not yet available, so we don’t know how well it will do. And Sense’s current lidars are nowhere near the performance of Velodyne’s best lidar. They have a range of 15 to 40 meters, compared to more than 200 meters on some Velodyne devices.

Scott Burroughs, CEO of Sense, says he’s just getting started. The company is working on a new sensor with a range of 200 meters, which will be available next year. That could make it competitive with today’s high-end lidar sensors. Ibeo has deep ties to the automotive industry, which could enable it to do big business with conventional automakers.

Micro-transfer printing

Both Sense and Ibeo use an inexpensive type of laser called a vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL). VCSELs can be fabricated using conventional silicon semiconductor techniques, which can produce thousands of them on a single silicon wafer. We previously introduced another startup, Ouster, whose lidar is based on VCSELs.

Sense Lidar has dramatically more lasers than Ouster. To achieve this, Sense uses a technique known as micro transfer printing.

It’s not too difficult to make thousands of VCSELs on a single chip. However, if you ship a chip with 11,000 densely packed lasers, some problems can arise. If there are so many lasers in a confined space, this can lead to excessive heat. And you could also have eye safety issues. VCSELs work at a frequency that can damage the human retina. So if someone points 11,000 lasers at their eyes, it can cause permanent injuries.

Sense has a clever solution to these problems: distribute the lasers. After thousands of VCSELs have been manufactured on a traditional silicon wafer, Sense transfers them to a new heat-conductive ceramic substrate and distributes them.

Tiny rubber buffers hold microchips with electrostatic forces.

This is where micro-transfer printing comes in. This technique uses a stamp with a grid of small bumps on the underside. If any of these bumps touch a tiny VCSEL chip, it can pick it up with electrostatic forces.

The contact bumps are arranged so that one of n chips – both in the horizontal and in the vertical direction – is picked up by the original wafer and placed on the new substrate. Then the stamp for the next lidar unit picks up another set of chips in a slot. In this way, a single silicon wafer can generate 11,000 laser arrays for many lidar units.

Sense strives to increase the range of its lidars

Instead of scanning a scene one after the other like many other lidar sensors, Sense illuminates an entire scene with its 11,000 lasers in a single flash. The sensor then measures how long it takes for the flash to bounce back from different directions.

Flash lidars of this type generally have a short range because illuminating an entire scene means that light is wasted in the distance between the pixels. Sense tackles this problem brutally and uses a lot of light to illuminate the scene. The spreading of the lasers helps tackle the heat and eye safety issues that this approach would otherwise pose.

However, Angus Pacala, CEO of Ouster, notes that Sense’s approach has one major disadvantage: high power consumption. “More power means bigger sensors,” he said to Ars. “Larger sensors mean more cost and more difficult integration.”

Despite higher power consumption, the current Sense products offer shorter ranges than leading lidars. With 25 to 35 watts, Sense lidars consume significantly more energy than competitors with a longer range such as Ouster (14 to 20 watts) or Velodyne (8 to 12 watts). The Lidars Ouster and Velodyne are 360-degree spinning positions. You need multiple Sense fixed lidar units to get the same 360 ​​degree coverage.

Burroughs is aiming to release a 200-meter lidar in 2021. There will even be more than 11,000 lasers, but the exact number is not yet known. A key challenge will be to achieve greater range without dramatically increasing power consumption.

Single-photon avalanche diodes are trendy

One way Sense plans is to use a series of single-photon avalanche diodes (SPADs) to detect reflected laser light in its next-generation lidar sensor. This is another parallel to Ouster, who uses SPADs in his own lidar. In an interview with Ars Technica in 2018, Pacala said his long-term vision was to use two-dimensional arrays of VCSEL lasers and SPAD detectors to build lidars that work much like cameras – which sounds a lot like the product, the Sense aims to introduce next year.

As the name suggests, SPADs are sensitive enough to detect a single photon. And like VCSELs, they can be manufactured using conventional silicon processes, making them inexpensive in scale. Their greater sensitivity can help Sense achieve a longer range with a certain amount of laser light.

Interestingly, Ibeo also plans to use SPADs for its next-generation lidar.

Ibeo is not a startup. Some of his lidars were used in the 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge, but the company’s involvement is often overlooked because, unlike Velodynes 64, his lidars only had four scan lines. Ibeo made a big coup a few years ago when he received a contract to supply Lidars to Audi – for the first time, Lidars were built into production cars. Ibeo counts ZF, a major Tier 1 auto supplier, as a minority shareholder, which could help to achieve additional auto contracts in the future.

In a Thursday interview, Mario Brumm, Operations Director at Ibeo, told Ars that the next generation Ibeo lidar to be released later this year has a 128×80 array of VCSELs and a 128×80 array of Would contain SPADs. Ibeo has a modular design that allows the company to use different optics to deliver a range of models with different capabilities – from a long-range, narrow-field lidar to a short-range, wide-angle lidar. Ibeo strives to make these lidars so cheap that they can be sold to automakers for mass production from late 2022 or early 2023.

An obvious question here is how Ibeo deals with the problems of heat and eye safety that Sense solves with micro-transfer printing. One possibility is that by using highly sensitive SPADs, Ibeo can reduce the power of its lasers to the extent that problems with performance and eye safety are avoided. It can also be helpful that Ibeo has a one-to-one connection between lasers and detectors, which leads to less “wasted” photons. In our conversation, Brumm told me that low electricity consumption has priority for the company’s automotive customers.

On the other hand, it might turn out to be difficult to get this approach going without Sense’s micro-transfer printing technology – and both Ibeo and Ouster will have difficulty making solid-state flash lidars without this technology.