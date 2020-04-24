Most interesting NFL draft picks: Packers’ selection of QB Jordan Love raises eyebrows – News – The Intelligencer

The NFL draft kicked off Thursday night, bringing much-needed rehab in a sports world that remains largely in the midst of a novel coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Burrow went first overall to the Bengals as expected, and in the next selections, teams continued to follow the chalk: Chase Young to Washington, Jeff Okudah to Detroit. Andrew Thomas battled aggressively with the Giants, followed by quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert to the Dolphins and the Chargers, respectively.

But the intrigue continued as the first round continued.

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting selections and patterns in Day 1 of the NFL draft:

Packers repeating history?

In one of the most interesting moves of the draft, the Green Bay Packers moved up from the 30th pick after trading with the Miami Dolphins, and used it to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 1. 26.

Many projections were expected for the Packers using their first-round pick to give Aaron Rodgers more weapons – without drafting his successor, who would not see the field for three or four years.

But if this is known, that’s because that’s exactly what the Packers did 15 years ago when they surprised 35-year-old Brett Favre and the rest of the NFL by drafting Rodgers at Number 24 in total. Rodgers ended up sitting and learning behind Favre for three seasons before taking up work as a starter in 2008.

Love certainly has great potential and upside. He had some analysts describe him as a poor Patrick Mahomes because he has great hands and great athleticism. However, he certainly needs some refinements to his fundamentals and further development as a decision maker.

At 36, Rodgers is coming off another season 4,000 yards and there seems to be a lot left in the tank. So there is no pressure on the Packers to put Love on the pitch. So maybe five years from now, this will look amazing.

Drafting, stashing and quarterback development behind a future Hall of Famer worked back then, so why not give it another go, right?

But here’s the thing: Green Bay returned to the playoffs last season after first-year head coach Matt LaFleur ingested the franchise and offense to life. It was clear, however, that the unit would benefit greatly from another offensive game-changer.

This is why spreading a final round or a tight end would make sense.

Clearly, the Packers don’t realize how smart this Love selection was until several years from now. But this move puts more pressure on team brass for the rest of this draft.

It’s important that Green Bay gets good value at wide receiver and tight end positions in the other rounds to help compensate for Day 1’s starter in the first round.

Tackling strength

Approaching the draft, NFL talent evaluators confirmed that this was a deep offensive draft, and it certainly seems to be the case as six players went to that position in the first round. After Thomas joined Alabama’s Jedrick Wills (Cleveland, No. 10), Louisville’s Mekhi Becton (Jets, No. 11), Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers, No. 13), Austin Jackson (Dolphins, No. 18) USC and Isaiah Wilson from Georgia. (29, Titans).

Ensuring the safety of their quarterbacks is a high priority for teams. For some people, the moves should help make life a little easier for young quarterbacks. For others, these selections are designed to keep veterans upright. The runners-up and richer rim are seen as the two most important sites on the field, but the left-hand parcel is up there too.

Raiders reaches?

The Raiders had two first-round picks, and their first one made sense. Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III threatens Jon Gruden and the much-needed home offense. But his second choice, Damon Arnette, corner of Ohio State, at No. 19 overall, surprised you.

He was considered more of a second-round pick because, although he plays physically and with good instincts, he struggles against some of the elite speed receivers.

But as we saw last year, Mike Mayock and Gruden often value players differently than many others, and they don’t care about the outsiders who arrive. If they are high on a player, they will go for it. Now, let’s watch and wait to see how their roster-building methods play out over the coming seasons.

49ers fill two requirements

San Francisco had a smart first-round strategy. The 49ers had decisions to make this off-season as free agency, and they knew they couldn’t afford all of their key players.

So they traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the 13th overall pick. Thursday night, after they got a spot back, they drafted Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina, who should be able to plug in as a younger and cheaper replacement for Buckner.

Later in the round, they met with an acute need for a wide receiver, drafting Brandon Aiyuk out of Arizona State, who has great speed and nice versatility.

Patriots trade back

People were asking if the Patriots would try to make a trade to land their future quarterback. But instead, they traded out of the first round, exchanging the 23rd pick for the Chargers selections at No. 37 and 71. That means the Patriots- rounder has four second-rounders, four third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, four sixth- and seventh-rounders.

There is no doubt that the Patriots had some players in the same vein as those left behind on the program in the first round, and saw the benefits of stock-picking to ensure more flexibility in the final two days of the draft. They have a lot of needs after losing a lot of defensive players to free agency, and they stay thin at wide receiver and tight end.

Look for Bill Belichick to fill those needs.

And, of course, we’ll be watching to see if a quarterback is among their prestigious positions. Interesting choices at this position: Jacob Eason from Washington, Jake Fromm from Georgia, and Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones and listen to the Football Jones podcast on iTunes.

