most exciting-best-new-TVs-coming-2020 | Digital trends

2020 will be a great year for TVs. I am more excited to judge what is going on than I have been for quite some time, and that really says something. I also predict for the first time in a decade comfortably which brands and models I think will be the best TVs this year. Of course there can always be surprises, but these are the best bets based on what I saw on CES2020.

I was surprised that CES was very different for TVs this year. Of course we saw many of those pie-in-the-sky concept TVs, such as the ridiculous (in the best way) 292-inch wall TV from Samsung, but more of this year’s TVs than ever before were not just TVs that you would actually buy, they also want to redefine the industry.

LG’s 48-inch CX OLED

Of course, the roll-up and roll-down OLEDs from LG have many headlines and TV coverage, but it is the new CX (read: C-10) OLED that I think is the most groundbreaking TV.

At 48 inches, this TV does more to blur the line between TVs and game monitors than anything we’ve seen before. It fits on your desktop, it has all the essential gaming monitor functions – low input lag, variable refresh rate (VRR), high frame rate – while it also gives us the amazing image quality that comes from a TV with a special image processor. And the HDR is also legally impressive.

LG CX series OLED Matthew S. Smith / Digital Trends

Aside from ultra-high refresh rates and a 21: 9 aspect ratio, I don’t know why you would spend twice as much on an ultra-premium gaming monitor when this beautiful TV will control almost every screen that most people have.

Also a shoutout for LG’s gallery series (A.K.A G-Series) OLEDs that, from a design perspective, look really attractive. Much of the appeal we’ve seen from the LG W-Series Wallpaper OLED is here, but without the big soundbar.

Samsung Q950TS

This is a TV that you must see to believe. The Samsung Q950TS is an example of TV technology. It is only 15 mm thick – making it run tightly in the OLED area on the thin front – and I honestly don’t know how they did it. How is this a full array local dimming LED TV?

Aside from its trim shape, the Q950TS also has practically no bezel, and with no black matrix around the edge, the screen is 99% image. I think it has a fascinating effect that needs to be seen to understand. For wall mounting, it is a perfectly uniform plate on the wall with no visible edge. It is a design that I really dig.

Oh, and did I mention that it is an 8K QLED?

TCL mini LED 6 series TV

TCL is now crushing. It was the first brand to launch a mini-LED technology with its premium 8 series last year, and it is not only hovering for the best TVs in 2020.

Believe it or not, the acclaimed 6 series will have mini-LED technology in 2020. That’s the fastest technical trickleown I think I’ve ever seen.

This step puts a remarkable amount of pressure on other manufacturers who currently only have mini LED in their prototype phases. LG had a prototype, and so did Vizio, but here TCL only goes to the second generation mini-LED and it spreads all the love down what we can expect to be an affordable level.

TCL Vidrian

If mini-LED in its 6-series is not groundbreaking enough, remember that TCL has already figured out how to lift mini-LED to a higher level. TCL calls this new mini-LED approach Vidrian, and although I don’t know if this will come in a new 8-series TV or if it will get a different name, I don’t think it really matters.

TCL’s Vidrian mini LED display on CES 2020. Nick Mokey / Digital Trends

TCL assures me that Vidrian will be on a TV in 2020 and that it will be brighter, more colorful and closer to OLED than anything we have seen on an LCD TV before.

Vizio OLED

The reason why an OLED from Vizio is so important is that it is new OLED TVs from brands like Konka and Philips, which gives LG and Sony serious competition. When brands compete, consumers win, and that means more affordable OLEDs across the board.

I expect the Vizio OLED to stand upright alongside LG, Sony and Philips in terms of image quality, but the price will be lower. This means that we have a good, better and best situation in OLED, with Vizio making the most sense for a huge customer base.

We do not yet know what the model name or number will be, so for now it is only Vizio OLED.

Vizio P-series Quantum X

What Vizio does with the OLED market, it also does with the premium LCD segment. The Quantum X-series from the P-series offers the highest brightness and the most local dim zones of every TV in 2020, and that is going to put pressure on Samsung and Sony.

Again, Vizio brings much needed competition into space and the new image processor – which has been in development for 4 years – looks promising. The SmartCast system from Vizio also seems to work much better than in previous years.

If Vizio closes the performance gap between it and its competitors, the value proposition may not be stopped.

Where is Sony in this?

Why is there no Sony TV on this list? Well, because although Sony has made some cool design changes and brought its X1 Ultimate chip to less expensive models, the new TVs it showed at CES are minor changes to last year’s TVs. That does not mean that they are not beautiful – because they are – but they are not market-shifting TVs.

HDMI 2.1 appears to be an important missing feature in the TV set-up from Sony. Every TV on this list offers full-spec HDMI 2.1, which I think goes a long way towards making a TV future-proof.

If the new A9S – that is the version of Sony’s 48-inch OLED from LG – were on the show floor, that would be something else. But as far as I can see, that TV is still under development.

When will we get these new TVs?

Historically, new TVs drip around the end of April to May. Most should be on the shelves by the end of June. However, I am going to push that further for the Vidriaan, which is likely to be launched by the end of 2020.

Until then, start saving your money!

