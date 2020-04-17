Most consumers love sharing passwords with someone outside the home

As streaming services like Netflix and delivery services like Uber Eats are increasing use during social distancing, it is becoming more and more important than ever to protect our online privacy. But online users in the US don’t seem too worried.

Texas-based Zebra Insurance Services surveyed 1,500 Americans about password sharing in February 2020 through Google Consumer Surveys. He wanted to understand his biggest home security fears and discover his password sharing habits.

He found that nearly four in five (79%) of consumers supported sharing passwords with someone outside their home. Video streaming services passwords are more likely to be shared with 35% of others.

Three out of 10 (29%) share their passwords with delivery services, and one in 10 (9%) share their music playback passwords.

(Image: TheZebra)

Because 39% of people use the same password for each service, hacking is a real threat to their personal data. However, only one in five (20%) Americans are concerned about identity theft or piracy.

Americans are far more concerned about their homes breaking down (33%) or fire (28%) than any online threat. Only 13% of Americans said identity theft is their biggest fear of home security.

Identity theft is a massive drawback, as you struggle to regain access to your online accounts and prove that you are who you are.

To minimize your risk of being hacked, Zebra recommends limiting the number of people who know your password and making sure you have complex and complex passwords for all your accounts.

While password sharing seems to be prevalent in family friends groups, especially on live streaming services, identity theft is not a significant thing to many.

Online hackers can access almost any device, find passwords, and learn other personally identifiable information about you that they may use to steal their identity. The more your account is used, the more risk you have.

Sharing your passwords with non-experienced people can increase this risk massively.

It really isn’t worth the potential hassle.

