Most Canadians don't want to pay for Harry and Meghan to live there

Most Canadians are fine when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle in the Great White North – as long as they don’t have to pay for it, a new poll shows.

Exactly half of the respondents surveyed by the nonprofit Angus Reid Institute said they didn’t care whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally moved there, and 39 percent seemed enthusiastic.

But only 5 percent believed that taxpayers should help pay for what the family needed – with almost three-quarters (73 percent) that the Sussexes should pay for everything themselves.

Responses varied across the country and the family advised to stay away from Quebec. It was the least inviting area, with 17 percent “upset” when the Sussexes made Canada their home.

In both cases, the Canadians took note – 70 percent of those questioned said they had followed the scandal closely. More older residents showed interest, 88 percent of the over 55-year-olds seemed to be fascinated.

Despite the scandal, Harry remains Canada’s most popular king – with 69 percent who view him positively, just one percent better than his allegedly hostile older brother William. However, the Duke of Cambridge beats his brother with the elders.

The institute said the results showed that “Canadians with the crown as head of state could be at a crossroads in the country’s future.”

Two thirds (66 percent) of the 1,154 respondents state that the House of Windsor is at least losing relevance, only 4 percent find it more relevant than ever.

Still, 61 percent support the Queen as head of state, only a fraction less than in the last poll in 2016. Still, almost half (45 percent) do not support Canada to remain “a constitutional monarchy for generations to come” figures show.

“This is an increase in this view from a similar study four years ago,” the institute said, noting that the Queen had noted the “bumpy” time for her family before Brexit.

The institute compared the recent period of royal history with “scandals and public conflicts worthy of a television drama rather than real life”.

The results came after Canada’s largest newspaper, The Globe and Mail, published a devastating editorial arguing that the Sussexes are not welcome there.