Most booked all-inclusive resorts in Mexico (on Expedia)

Booking an all-inclusive resort in Mexico is definitely your best choice if you are looking for a stress-free vacation. With just about everything guests could wish for and need within reach, including endless food, drinks and a host of exciting water activities, it’s easy to see why an all-inclusive resort makes perfect sense.

Using Expedia is one of the simplest and most convenient websites that travelers can use when searching for the best resorts in Mexico. With some real reviews from previous vacationers, real reviews and photos, we’ve reduced the top five most booked all-inclusive resorts in Mexico.

Whether travelers want to relax on a pristine beach in Cancun or enjoy an abundance of water activities such as a diving lesson in Playa del Carmen, here is a short list of the most booked all-inclusive resorts in Mexico thanks to Expedia.

The Royal Sands and Spa Inclusive in Cancun offers suites with ocean views

Photo via: booking.com

Travelers enjoy a stay at the Royal Sands Resort and Spa because it is family friendly and the all-inclusive packages include unlimited food and drink and activities for people of all ages. This beachfront resort in Cancun offers guests breathtaking views and a relaxed atmosphere.

There are spacious, fully furnished villas and suites overlooking the beach and three resort pools that can be viewed from your terrace or balcony. Families and couples love the abundance of activities on offer here, such as snorkeling, tennis, golf games and of course some fun beach sports. Moreover, children have plenty to do, such as building sandcastles on the beautiful sand and splashing in a children’s pool.

Hyatt Ziva Cancun is luxury for all ages

Photo via: instagram.com

Photo via: thetravel.com

Hyatt Ziva Cancun is located on the beach on a picturesque peninsula and is designed to look like a relaxed village atmosphere. Guests looking for a romantic getaway or even want to take the whole family with them may consider booking a trip here.

There are nothing but exceptional reviews about this all-inclusive resort. Previous guests have commented on the breathtaking location, surrounded by the ocean, great spas, great eateries and obliging staff. And if you are a fan of catching the sunrise from your room every morning, you will not be disappointed.

Excellence Playa Mujeres is an oasis

Photo via: instagram.com

Excellence Playa Mujeres is a perfect all-inclusive adult resort in Mexico, next to a golf course. Guests will enjoy spending time on a private beach or relaxing in a fully equipped spa. If travelers want to get away from the real world for a few days, this resort is a paradise.

Luxury is a good word to describe this adult resort. Guests are pampered and well looked after by the staff, from their own beach caretakers to immaculate accommodations, guests are treated like kings.

The pool and bar are a favorite here with fun and entertaining staff and guests enjoy the variety of food on offer for both lunch and dinner. Because it is an adult-only holiday destination, couples have an easy time making new friends and great memories.

Hilton Playa Del Carmen is a beachfront paradise

Photo via: pinterest.com

This all-inclusive adult resort in Playa del Carmen has been recently renovated and is just a five minute walk from the beach. Previous travelers have nothing but exceptional things to say about the resort and overall beautiful accommodation, great food, friendly staff and cleanliness.

Hilton Playa del Carmen overlooks the palm-fringed beaches of the Caribbean and is just steps away from the heart of the Playa del Carmen shopping area when travelers are in the mood to purchase some unique gifts. Food is delicious and always fresh and everyone wants you to have a fantastic time.

This resort is known for its calming and safe environment and the abundance of activities will always keep a guest busy. Or, if you just want to relax by the pool with a chic cocktail, that is also an option.

Playa Mujeres Finest By The Excellence Collection is the best place for families

Photo via: travelocity.com

Photo via: sparkleshinylove.com

Whether you are on holiday with your partner or taking the children, the Finest Playa Mujeres from The Excellence Collection does not disappoint. The grounds are breathtaking and travelers admit that they have had the best spa experience they have ever had, which is great if you want to get away from the kids.

Guests walk on pristine white powder sands and swim in crystal clear water in Playa Mujeres. There are a total of nine all-inclusive international eateries and no fewer than ten swimming pools! With a kids’ club with fun amenities, parents can safely view the other fun activities at the resort.

With attentive staff, beautiful views and an impeccable resort, travelers should consider this all-inclusive resort to be one of the best in Cancun, Mexico.

