The U.S. effort to train Afghan troops and police officers over the past two decades has largely been a terrible failure, said John Sopko, the extraordinarily frank Special Inspector General for Reconstruction in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan military – and especially the Afghan police – has been a hopeless nightmare and disaster,” Sopko told lawmakers on Wednesday. “And part of it is that we go through non-work units and they go away in six to nine months. I don’t blame the military, but you can’t bring in any.” Black Hawk pilot to train an Afghan policeman. And that’s exactly what we did – we’re still doing it. “

Sopko testified on Wednesday to the House Foreign Affairs Committee after the Washington Post published the Afghanistan Papers, a series of interviews conducted by SIGAR in which senior US officials privately admitted that the war was over Afghanistan has produced few, if any. tangible success.

Many lawmakers were not present at the hearing, as the big news of the day was that the House of Representatives voted and passed impeachment documents to the Senate. The war in Afghanistan was again drowned out by domestic politics and an American public with a short attention span.

While U.S. soldiers are trying to train Afghan troops and police officers to fight the Taliban, ISIS and other terrorist groups, extensive security corruption is undermining the Afghan security forces, Sopko said.

Just last year, Afghanistan retired old high-ranking officers trained by the Soviet Union to enable a new generation of executives to take over. It was therefore too early to say whether this step had been successful, he added.

“The problem is that under this corps level, under this officer level, you have a lot of corruption, a lot of incompetence, and you seriously injure the Afghan military,” said Sopko. “The biggest problem is not the losses, but the desertion – the disappearance of people. Or they are people who never existed and who we pay for.”

Many Afghan troops are neither paid nor fed, he said.

“They have to buy their own food from their officers who steal it,” said Sopko.

But not all the news about the training of Afghan security forces was bad, Sopko stressed on Wednesday. The Afghan Special Forces and the Afghan Air Force were two success stories.

In both cases, US troops worked longer with their Afghan counterparts than with the standard rotation. Special Forces soldiers work with the same Afghan units on repeated missions, and the Air Force has a squad of airmen who work with Afghan airmen for up to four years.

“They haven’t wanted to send anyone there for 18 years,” said Sopko. “It’s impossible. My father was drafted for World War II and stayed there for the duration of the war, however long it was. It’s a little different. But there is a way to do it so you don’t lose that connectivity . She.” Don’t lose that experience, you don’t lose touch with this Afghan unit, and you work together, and this Afghan feels closer to you, the American advisor, than the Taliban. “