Moss: Utes who return know the recipe for success

SAN ANTONIO – Pee Wee Herman never had it so bad. His search to find a basement in the Alamo ended with the realization that he was trapped on the ground floor. Anyway, that's what happened in the movie "The Great Pee Wee Adventure."

The Utah Utes, in 11th place, can probably relate after Tuesday's 38-10 loss to Texas at the Alamo Bowl. They were practically kidnapped in the uneven reverse.

"I felt they were playing a little harder than us," said Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley. "They arrested us on key casualties, third casualties, fourth casualties, and that's what happened."

However, there were many outstanding questions, as one season with the third highest number of victories in team history stopped completely against a Texas team that had a 7-5 record. Earlier this month, Utah lost a 37-15 decision to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. The Utes (11-3) had won eight consecutive games before the bad results.

"For some reason, we were never able to reach an offensive pace in the last two ball games and we were not doing anything, really, as defensively as we have done throughout the year: tackle, cover, play the race, control gap," he said. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. "Just for whatever reason, the last two games of the season, we weren't ourselves."

Against Texas, Utah lost 10-0 at halftime and 24-3 after three quarters. The Utes did not resist much. Whittingham said the Longhorns were prepared. They played hard and were trained well.

"I don't know if angry is the right word, but they certainly played with a purpose," Whittingham said. "And I didn't think we came there and you know, we walked asleep. We don't play as well as they do."

Texas finished with 433 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger opened the way by going through three touchdowns and running for another. The highest ranked Utah ground defense gave up 231 yards on the ground. The Utes were limited to 254 yards in attack.

"It was a very disappointing end to a very good season," Whittingham said.

Utah said goodbye to a highly productive senior class that includes the All-American consensus Bradlee Anae, the offensive player of the year Pac-12 Zack Moss, as well as national honorees Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu, Tyler Huntley and Brant Kuithe.

In addition, American cornerback Jaylon Johnson has declared for the NFL Draft and senior Francis, Darrin Paulo and John Penisini graduate, as do veterans Terrell Burgess, Tareke Lewis, Josh Nurse, Demari Simpkins and Derrick Vickers.

Despite the massive outings, Moss expressed his confidence in the future of Utah. The Utes climbed to number 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking.

“Those guys know the plan, you know, of the years and the work we put through the years. They know what it takes to be here, ”he said. “You know, go to consecutive championship games. Being champions of the South for consecutive years, they know the recipe. "

Moss noticed that it was different when the senior arrived four years ago.

"We didn't know that recipe. We had to learn and work through that," he said. "But now, you know, they have something they can work on. I mean, I'm going to be excited to keep watching the boys work."