Moscow has the most punctual airport in the world

There are a number of really beautiful airports around the world, and especially throughout Europe, which is still a center of activity from top to bottom.

Unfortunately, as reported by PR Newswire, it appears that Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport has the title of most punctual airport in the world, thanks to recent findings from OAG.

The facts and figures

In conducting the investigation, OAG compared Sheremetyevo with airports that also serve in the ‘Mega Airports’ category, which is defined as an airport that handles 30 million or more seats each year with frequent departures.

From arrival to departure, the total rate was 87% for the winners.

Proud of the airport

It is understandable that the Russians are quite proud of such a title, as noted by Chairman of the Board of Directors of MASH JSC, Alexander Ponomarenko in the following quote.

“We are particularly pleased that leading international experts have rated the punctuality of Sheremetyevo airport so highly. We are constantly improving the quality of service for passengers arriving and departing from Sheremetyevo. This recognition is a direct proof of the effectiveness of our work in this area. “

Embrace the numbers

2019 was hardly a year in which this airport also slowed down, with a passenger flow of no less than 49.7 million that we could easily see rising again to more than 50 million in 2020, especially when you consider that it has already increased by 11% compared to with 2018.

They are huge on the menu and you can be sure that they will stay here.

