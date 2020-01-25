Morvada aims for the carnival in Adelaide after the victory

“Today he has a good place behind it and has shown what he is made of.”

Jolly said the $ 200,000 yearling purchase was troublesome throughout his career, but four competitions at the end had shown his maturity.

“He made us a lot of trouble, he almost killed me and ironed out a jockey and took me to the hospital for 10 days,” said Jolly.

“He kicked my face, knocked out all my teeth when he was two years old.

“He always had so many skills, but he had a lot of leg problems and I had to take care of him. This is the first preparation I could give him if nothing went wrong with him.”

But Jolly said he tends to spell Morvada to keep an eye on the Adelaide mid-year carnival.

“I don’t think he’s a Group 1 horse,” said Jolly.

“He’s been awake for a while, I’ll probably take him home and give him a break, and we’ll be leading him to the Adelaide Carnival in May.

“I’m going to have a conversation with Richard, my son, and I have a partner, we’ve been horse racing together for over 50 years and he lives in Panama, so it really is up to him. He bought the horse, Bob McIntosh.”