Mortality in China rises to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Hospitals in Hong Kong said they had to abort some services due to the absence of employees. More than 7,000 joined the strike on Tuesday, according to the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, the organizer of the strike.

The besieged leader of the area, Carrie Lam, criticized the strike and said the government was doing everything it could to limit the flow of people across the border. Almost all land and sea connections are closed, but the striking workers want to close it completely.

“Important services, critical operations have been compromised,” Lam told reporters. “So I appeal to those who participate in this promotion: let’s put the interests of patients and the entire public health system above all other things.”

With the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, cut off by rail, air and road to control the virus, the US and other countries organized more evacuation flights for their citizens still in the central Chinese city.

The latest figures on mainland China showed an increase of 65 deaths from the previous day, all new deaths from Wuhan. The number of new cases rose to 24,324, an increase of 3,887 compared to the previous day. At least 180 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

To treat the thousands of patients, China rushed to build hospitals and rebuilt a gymnasium, exhibition space, and cultural center in Wuhan.

Patients were moved to a new hospital with 1,000 beds with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms. A specially built hospital with 1500 beds is also open in a few days. The hospitals made from converted public spaces to treat patients with mild symptoms have a total of 3,400 beds, the simple baby beds placed in tight rows in hollow rooms with no intermediate barriers.

A man, Fang Bin, said he saw departments so busy during a visit to the No. 5 hospital on Saturday that some patients were forced to sit on the floor.

“There are too many patients, it’s overcrowded,” Fang told The Associated Press. He said he was taken out of his house and interrogated by the police after he posted a video of what he saw online.

The 10 confirmed cases on the Japanese cruise ship increased the total of that country to 33 cases. They were tested among 273 people for coughing or fever, symptoms of the virus, or close contact with a man who got off the ship in Hong Kong and was infected.

Some tests are still pending. The transfer to each person is unclear, and the others may have gotten the virus when they came off the ship at other port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan, Kagoshima, and Okinawa. The ship returned to Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Monday.

Thailand confirmed six more cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 25. Two are motor taxi drivers who had driven for Chinese tourists. A Thai taxi driver was also previously diagnosed with the virus. The cases are worrying because they suggest that the virus can spread more easily between people than was suspected.

Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak, said it is too early to say when the new corona virus will peak, but it is still increasing.

He said the peak in the recent caseload in China is partly because the number was extended to milder cases, not just people with pneumonia. It is not yet considered a pandemic, or global outbreak, defined by the WHO as sustainable transfer in at least two world regions.

Heymann said that when the new virus starts spreading outside of China, scientists will get a better understanding of it. “What we will see is the clearer natural history of the disease,” he said, while those exposed to the virus “are being monitored and viewed very closely,” he said.

Nevertheless, the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged countries outside China to share more data on infections, and said that detailed information was only provided in 38% of cases. “Without better data, it is very difficult for us to assess how the outbreak is developing or what impact it could have and to ensure that we make the most appropriate recommendations.”

Associated Press writer Alice Fung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press