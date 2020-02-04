Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge hits the market in April

WB Animation announced the upcoming animated film Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge, but so far there has been no official release date.

Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge will be released on April 28, 2020 on Blu-ray and Digital. The film will be released along with a digital version and a 4K version of the film of the same name via the Blu-ray combo package day. The film can be pre-ordered in the WB shop, or you can pick it up at Target or Best Buy when the release is released.

The film is called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and is an animated film. The cast is filled with many well-known voices from other cartoons such as Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Batman: Return of the Caped Crusade. Here is the voice (via Bloody Disgusting)

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

as Johnny Cage Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

as Sonya Blade Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang

as Lui Kang Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi

as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi Steve Blum as sub-zero

as sub-zero Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

as Shang Tsung In De Paul as Quan Chi

as Quan Chi Robin Atkin Downes as a canoe

as a canoe David B. Mitchell as Raiden

as Raiden Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs

as Jax Briggs Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

as Goro Gray griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi

as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi Fred Tatasciore as a demon torturer

“Once in a generation there is a tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm. This tournament will determine the fate of the earth and all of its citizens. Lord Raiden, the protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his empire to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung and end all battles – Mortal Kombat! “

By April 28, all fans will have the trailer loaded with tons of bad moments. Check out the below and let us know what you think of the film in the comments below.

Source: WB Shop