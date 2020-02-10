Mortal Kombat Creator uses Sega on Blast Over Dormant Franchise

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYTj-xVP-ZQ [/ embed]

Mortal Kombat was a cult video game franchise, and if you’re not a big fan of fighting video games, you’ve probably played some Mortal Kombat titles over the years. The creator of the franchise, Ed Boon, is a player who is certainly interested in the fighting genre. Therefore, there are some classic franchises that he is likely to not only be inspired by, but also like. Out of nowhere, Ed Boon decided to publish a franchise on his Twitter account.

While there are innumerable fighting game series, there are many from past times that have become inactive. For example, there is Bloody Roar and the Darkstalkers series, which has not been touched in a few years, but for Ed Boon he would like to see Virtua Fighter achieve a great return. In a conversation with his followers, Ed Boon argues that someone needs to restart Virtua Fighter, a video game franchise that has been around since 1993.

Unfortunately Virtua Fighter has not received any love since 2012. Now that Ed Boon is interested, could we see that the franchise is finally getting some new development work going on? The series had a good following and the video game releases generally went well. So it’s curious why the series never continued. However, there is no word on what the future of the franchise will look like, but there have been thousands of likes since the tweet was released. Perhaps Ed Boon has pushed the franchise somewhat into the background.

While we wait to see if the Virtua Fighter franchise brings anything new, Mortal Kombat has recently launched a new version. Fans can purchase a copy of Mortal Kombat 11 today for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Google Stadia platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec7DYVMaGtw [/ embed]

Source: Twitter