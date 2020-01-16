Mortal Kombat 11s Joker DLC reveal set for tomorrow, January 16

NetherRealm Studios has officially announced on Twitter that the highly anticipated DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11, The Joker!

There have been a few long months of NetherRealm teasing the joker, and tomorrow, January 16, the full unveiling is finally set. Game (or joker) fans should expect gameplay to show the character in action, a special brutal move, and an epic finisher to finish it off.

The gameplay has no exact release date. So be careful not to lose sight of Gameranx as we will keep an eye on the studio for the official trailer release!

It’s no rocket science to know that creating and maintaining a fighting title franchise for 27 years is no easy task. However, it seems that Nether Realm Studios can do it.

The latest entry in the series will feature a crazy, fun story, some awesome, bloody, violent combos, and a lot of online longevity. If you haven’t yet won the latest title in the long-term battle series, I recommend you check out our summary of game reviews here!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia platforms.

Source: Twitter