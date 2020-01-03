Mortal Kombat 11 Latest features teaser The Joker

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec7DYVMaGtw [/ embed]

Mortal Kombat is an iconic fighting game franchise that has been around for decades. It's a game that keeps watching fans return for each installment and, although the game has a fairly large iconic list of fighters, NetherRealm Studios doesn't shy away from guest fighters too. One of the latest advances is about a particular fighter that we have been waiting to arrive.

When Mortal Kombat 11 was announced, we knew there would be some guest fighters and DLC packages. Gradually, NetherRealm Studios revealed who was going to make the leap to the game, both veteran characters on the list and new guest fighters. One of those guest fighters in the Dark Knight's nemesis, the Joker. With a new teaser, we received a little nod to Joker's character and how he escaped being confined.

Again, this is something we knew was in the process for Mortal Kombat's latest installment, but the advance simply refers to the Joker. We can't see the character or any real information about what we can expect after Gotham's clown makes his debut. Instead, the advance only shows some fireworks in what is probably Arkham Asylum and Joker's staff, indicating that this maniac had successfully escaped.

For now, we will have to wait until I get to the game, but you can still enjoy the title completely right now. Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Source: Twitter