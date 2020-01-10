Loading...

Morrissey has announced a new album called I’m Not a Dog on a Chain, the former album by former Smiths singer since 2017.

The singer revealed the new LP for the first time through his Morrissey Central fansite in November, with Morrissey adding from his next album, “… the best of me … too good to be true … too true to be considered good … “Morrissey officially confirmed the album released on Friday.

The 11-song album, recorded in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, and produced by frequent collaborator Joe Chiccarelli, is preceded by the first single “Bobby, don’t you think they know?” With the great R&B Thelma Houston.

“One of the greatest joys for me in this endeavor is the opportunity to collaborate with other leading artists,” said Houston of the collaboration in a statement. “I love the challenge of seeing if what I do can work with what they do. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t work. I think the mix of what Morrissey sings and what I sing really works on “Bobby”. And it was a lot of fun to work with M in the studio too! “

I’m not a dog on a channel – released on March 20 via BMG and available for pre-order now – marks Morrissey’s first LP of original music since Low in High School of 2017; the controversial singer also released his album of California Son star covers in 2019.

In addition to the title song, the new album features very Morrissey song titles like “Darling, I Hug a Pillow”, “What Kind of People Live in These Houses?” And “My Hurling Days Are Done”.

As Morrissey Central notes, I’m not a dog on a chain will fulfill Morrissey’s recording contract with BMG, which plans to reissue a handful of the singer’s LPs in 2020, including Southpaw Grammar, Maladjusted, You Are The Quarry , Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal and Living in the Hollywood Bowl.

I’m not a dog on a channel list

1. Jim Jim Falls

2. Love is disappearing

3. Bobby, don’t you think they know?

4. I am not a dog on a chain

5. What kind of people live in these houses?

6. Knockabout World

7. Honey, I kiss a pillow

8. Once I saw the clean river

9. The truth about Ruth

10. The secret of music

11. My hurling days are over