Moroccans protest Trump’s Middle East plan and support Palestinians

RABAT – Thousands of people marched in the Moroccan capital on Sunday to protest United States President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East and to protest what they thought was the Moroccan government’s compliant stance.

Moroccan politicians, from Islamists to the left, took part in the March through Rabat alongside union members, activists and members of civil society groups. Palestinian flags and chants livened up the scene as protesters criticized Trump’s peace initiative.

The protesters also expressed frustration at Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who “recognized” Trump’s plan and urged his citizens not to be “more Palestinian than the Palestinians themselves”.

Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would foresee the possible creation of a Palestinian state, but far from meeting Palestinian demands and leaving significant parts of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.

Many Arab countries and the European Union have rejected the plan as unfair. United Nations Socialist Party’s Mohammed Doukali called on Sunday’s protest in Rabat Morocco to do the same.

“The masses are here to say that their rejection of normalization with Israel should be translated into an official position,” said Doukali.

