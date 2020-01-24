SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College sports director Tim Jager has announced that Jessica Squier will be the next head coach of the Mustang women’s volleyball program.

Previously, the head coach of the NJCAA Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, was recognized as Region IX Trainer of the Year from 2016 to 2018 and NJCAA District B Trainer of the Year for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. She has led the Plainswomen to the NJCAA Region IX titles in the past two seasons after having won the runner-up title in the previous six seasons.

Squier will be a familiar face to some on campus because she, then Jessica Tjaden, was the first team all-conference at the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the third NAIA team all-American setter for the Mustangs in 2009 in one season Mustang uniform before changing to a coaching role for the 2010 season.

“It is very exciting and rewarding to be able to represent Morningside in the head volleyball coach again,” said the new Mustangs head coach. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to lead and support current and future morningside volleyball student athletes.”

Squier replaced Beth Donnelly, who led the Mustangs to four national NAIA tournaments in five seasons. Donnelly went in December for a job in the private sector.