Morningside hires new offensive coordinator

SIOUX Town ( Courtesy Morningside Higher education) — Morningside College or university head soccer coach Steve Ryan announced that Andrew Rode has joined the Mustangs’ team.

Rode earlier used five seasons at Concordia University of Michigan. In 4 of these five campaigns, the Cardinals averaged better than 28 points for each recreation in four seasons which included 28.1 in 2019 which led them to their 3rd straight Nationwide Affiliation of Intercollegiate Athletics’ postseason visual appearance. That whole was aspect of an remarkable three-calendar year span the place CU also compiled averages of 33.1 ppg in 2018 and 36.1 ppg in 2017 to assistance assist in the playoff achievements. As part of that roll, Rode was tabbed the MidStates Soccer Association’s Mideast Assistant Mentor of the Year in 2017.

Prior to his stint in Ann Arbor, Rode was on the personnel at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Greenville College or university for 5 decades exactly where he served the application go 16-4 in his last two seasons as an offensive coordinator. The stratospheric run was due, in big section, to a speeding assault that was ranked 3rd in the nation both equally years.

A indigenous of the Chicago spot, he graduated from Wabash University of Indiana with the optimum 4-year get whole in faculty history at 40-7. He was a part of a course that received 4 consecutive North Coast Athletic Meeting championships and was a a few-12 months letter winner as a broad receiver. Rode also ran track and was a three-year letter winner and all-NCAC substantial jumper.

Andrew and his wife, Joy, have been married in 2011 and have three children Alice, Everest, and McKinley.