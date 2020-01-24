Morning Top 5: Belfast patient tested for coronavirus; Main parties to launch manifestos

A patient in Belfast is believed to be testing for coronavirus.

As a precaution, the person is believed to be undergoing tests at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Belfast.

13 people are now inspected in Great Britain.

The HSE advises anyone who has traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan in the past few weeks and is developing cold symptoms to call up their family doctor.

Anyone who has concerns is warned not to be in the emergency room without first consulting their doctor.

***

The High Court will rule this morning on whether an Irishman should be extradited to the United Kingdom for manslaughter.

Eamon Harrison from Mayobridge, County Down, is accused of carrying a truck container that was later found in Essex and contained 39 dead.

In addition to 39 manslaughter charges, he also wanted to file conspiracies in the United Kingdom for human trafficking and conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

Police believe he took the container to a Belgian port before it was transported to England.

***

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil officially issue their election manifestos today.

The documents outline the plans of the two largest parties for the next five years.

The Greens will publish their manifestos tomorrow – today they are trying to highlight the costs of not taking action against climate change.

Sinn Féins chairwoman Mary Lou McDonald is in Kerry to present the party’s suggestions for dealing with cervical check.

Labor’s focus today is on childcare proposals, while the Socialists give the go-ahead for “honest politics”.

***

The Ministry of Social Protection launched nearly 10,600 suspected social fraud investigations last year.

The state also collected social benefits of more than EUR 82 million in 2019.

According to information provided to Newstalk, the agency received nearly 14,700 reports of social fraud last year.

After these allegations were filtered out, 10,590 were referred for investigation.

***

Tesco has announced plans to discontinue the use of plastic on some multi-packs.

It is said to be the first retailer in Ireland to refrain from using plastic for a range of products from its own branded can.

It is promising to limit the use of plastic in all business areas. However, it is still used for beverage packs and vegetables.

The environmental organization Voice Ireland has stated that this is only a small step in a large industry.